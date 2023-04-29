Originally this was to be a piece to stress the importance of combating food insecurity and hunger in households across the state and nation, yet recent events of late have shaped the correspondence toward a graver issue.

By mid-April, already America had endured nearly 160 acts of gun violence, including the recent tragedies in Nashville, Tennessee, Louisville, Kentucky, Dadeville, Alabama, and domestic incidents in Kansas City, Missouri, upstate New York, and Southern California.

This is America. The country is still slipping further into the abyss of dystopia.

While local, state, and federal officials, of which represent conservative-controlled states, have the capacity to combat these trials, these officials would rather indulge their constituents in cultural wars, misogyny, austerity, discrimination, disfranchisement, and abject poverty, added with white Evangelical dogma, homophobia, and xenophobia, further drag this country toward the toxic quagmire of autocracy, theocracy, and borderline fascist ideology.

Again, how is this America?

It is because a select voting bloc constantly duped into electing pious, self-serving, deceitful, and hypocritical politicians whose practices are reliant upon the fear, ignorance, bigotry, and superstition of said base, detrimental to their communities' social and economic growth. As long as such shiftless, feckless, hapless individuals are in place in position to uphold the status quo, America as a country and what it represents will cease to exist.

This is how food Insecurity and gun violence are connected. The policies currently in place by GOP-led state legislatures and Congress are truly devastating families and communities across the country. To change those policies requires changing the policymakers, hopefully with lawmakers, particularly those who don't heed the whims of billionaires, corporate interests, the gun lobby, far-right fanatics, or white supremacists.

Please, heed that call.

Sanford Williams

Geneva