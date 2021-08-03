During my first combat tour in Vietnam (1964-65), there were no TV stations in the Mekong Delta or even English-speaking radio stations. So, I sometimes tuned in Radio Peking (Communist China) and listened to their English-speaking propaganda artist. She spoke better English than many in Alabama, hated America with a passion, and worshipped Chairman Mao. According to her, the "thoughts of Chairman Mao" could cure anything from "irregularity" to cancer. Why did I listen to her? Because I wanted to see what our enemies were thinking and her comments of adoration for Mao were sort of amusing. I thought to myself Americans would never hate America like that or be so "mentally deficient" they would bow down to a despot like Mao.

But, of course, I was wrong. Now, if one wants to hear hatred for America, you need only listen to Fox (Carlson, Hannity or others) or some of the false prophets on right-wing religious stations. If you want to see hatred for America and worship of a despot closer to home, you can read Rep. Barry Moore's Facebook page and observe his actions. He bows down to Traitor Trump and, on July 23, he (along with his best buddy Mo Brooks) attended the $100-a-plate dinner with Rep. Margaret Taylor Greene (R-Georgia). Greene is a disciple of Trump and lies and promotes hate for America.