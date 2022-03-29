Far-flung District 1 neighborhood needs attention

I sent this in an email to Dothan City Commissioner Kevin Dorsey on Feb. 24, the morning the inevitable happened and someone lost their life on the corner of Flynn and Redmond roads. I have written several emails when accidents occur to no avail. Perhaps this will get someone’s attention, especially since it seems Dothan is on the verge of redistricting again and we are located nowhere near the central part of District 1. My neighbors and I surely miss being able to walk across the street to vote in local elections.

Dear Commissioner Dorsey: Has the time come to install a traffic light or other means of slowing traffic, or are we waiting until a child from Vaughn-Blumberg or Northside Academy dies? Can you tell me the statistics on the number of accidents that have occurred at the intersection of Flynn and Redmond roads?

Traffic from Denton Road to Airport Road is a speedway with the only thing slowing anyone down being the traffic light at the intersection of Flynn and Murphy Mill roads coming in and out of Walmart. These accidents are mostly caused by impatient people trying to turn right or left onto Flynn Road when coming from Montgomery Highway (US 231) on Redmond Road. That can be quite long with the increasing traffic in this area. There just has to be a solution, especially with the big hill obscuring the view of oncoming traffic travelling east for several seconds.

Thank you for your consideration. Your constituency this far away from Walton Part (approximately 15 miles) deserves some hands-on representation, too.

Celeste Kirkland

Dothan