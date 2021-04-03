 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flowers ignores issues
0 comments

Flowers ignores issues

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thanks to the Eagle's editorial board for promoting the expansion of Medicaid. It also reminded us of the disgrace of self-pronounced "devout Christian" and former governor, Robert Bentley.

Also, on the March 24 editorial page, there is a column at the lower part titled "Alabama is dead last in open records compliance." The column begins with this sentence: "You probably heard something like this before: Another national ranking, another instance where Alabama ranked dead last."

So, how did Alabama get in this position and why are we still here? "Where are we going and why are we in this hand basket?" Much of the answer can be found at the top of the same editorial page in the column by Republican gadfly Steve Flowers. We are told his column appears in more than 60 Alabama newspapers, promoting Republican propaganda and ignoring important issues, such as the 544,000 deaths from the Trumpvirus, the fact that all but one of Alabama's Republican delegation to congress helped instigate the Jan. 6 attack by terrorists, the continuing prison disaster.

The late President Lyndon Johnson was the subject of Flowers’ column several weeks ago. Johnson has been dead 48 years so why was he the subject of derision in Flowers column? We know Johnson was vulgar, used alcohol, and had a temper. But none of these "imperfections" are the reason it is convenient for today's Republicans to hate him. When Johnson passed several measures for civil rights, he said it would cost Democrats the South. And his words were prophetic. Bigotry of all types still drives elections in this state and across the South. And, not to brag, but I knew more about Johnson before Flowers was born than he knows today.

Carl Hess

Ozark

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A river adrift
Letters

A river adrift

  • Updated

A lot of folks around this area know that the U.S. Corps of Engineers has done a horrible job of maintaining the Chattahoochee River Waterway …

Jesus and guns
Letters

Jesus and guns

  • Updated

Yes, Jesus would ban assault weapons because he is knowledgeable about the Ten Commandments and observes the Fifth Commandment: Thou Shalt Not…

A case for term limits
Letters

A case for term limits

  • Updated

A relatively short time ago, a couple hundred years, some very wise men put together a plan for a new country. The called that plan, "The Cons…

‘So-called enlightenment’
Letters

‘So-called enlightenment’

On your editorial page March 28, you must have had to fill blank space to print an article from a New York newspaper entitled "More Votes Are …

Misplaced priorities
Letters

Misplaced priorities

  • Updated

I just saw on the news where they are building another roundabout on the south side of town. Why?

43rd Annual Winston Howell race
Letters

43rd Annual Winston Howell race

The 43rd Annual Winston Howell 5,000-meter race on March 13 in Hartford was a success. Winston and Gary Enfinger, Hartford Fire Chief, and res…

Today’s morals
Letters

Today’s morals

  • Updated

All I have been hearing for the past month is about how Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head are offending people. Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head have…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert