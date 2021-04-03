Flowers ignores issues

Thanks to the Eagle's editorial board for promoting the expansion of Medicaid. It also reminded us of the disgrace of self-pronounced "devout Christian" and former governor, Robert Bentley.

Also, on the March 24 editorial page, there is a column at the lower part titled "Alabama is dead last in open records compliance." The column begins with this sentence: "You probably heard something like this before: Another national ranking, another instance where Alabama ranked dead last."

So, how did Alabama get in this position and why are we still here? "Where are we going and why are we in this hand basket?" Much of the answer can be found at the top of the same editorial page in the column by Republican gadfly Steve Flowers. We are told his column appears in more than 60 Alabama newspapers, promoting Republican propaganda and ignoring important issues, such as the 544,000 deaths from the Trumpvirus, the fact that all but one of Alabama's Republican delegation to congress helped instigate the Jan. 6 attack by terrorists, the continuing prison disaster.