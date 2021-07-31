Follow the money

Alabama Gov. Ivey’s decision to not require young people to wear masks when school starts back was welcome news to most parents, even as it evidently gave ulcers to the reporter writing the story.

AL.com's Savannah Tryens-Fernandes was quick to point out that Ivey’s order was in direct conflict with the guidelines of the illustrious American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) —may they live forever.

The AAP (peace be upon them), recommends “all children over the age of 2 wear masks in school regardless of vaccination status.”

This guideline is troubling for several reasons, but for my purposes here, I simply want to point out that noticeably absent from Ms. Tryens-Fernandes’ article was disclosure that major donors to the AAP (praise be) include Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. Conflict of interest maybe?

Our politicians must disclose the source of their campaign contributions for good reason. These disclosures help voters determine the difference between a heartfelt conviction and just peddling influence.