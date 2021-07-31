 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Follow the money
0 Comments

Follow the money

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Alabama Gov. Ivey’s decision to not require young people to wear masks when school starts back was welcome news to most parents, even as it evidently gave ulcers to the reporter writing the story.

AL.com's Savannah Tryens-Fernandes was quick to point out that Ivey’s order was in direct conflict with the guidelines of the illustrious American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) —may they live forever.

The AAP (peace be upon them), recommends “all children over the age of 2 wear masks in school regardless of vaccination status.”

This guideline is troubling for several reasons, but for my purposes here, I simply want to point out that noticeably absent from Ms. Tryens-Fernandes’ article was disclosure that major donors to the AAP (praise be) include Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. Conflict of interest maybe?

Our politicians must disclose the source of their campaign contributions for good reason. These disclosures help voters determine the difference between a heartfelt conviction and just peddling influence.

But what about private organizations with enormous influence on the policy decisions by our elected officials? Ms. Tryens-Fernandes quotes from “medical” organizations as though she’s reading the Sermon on the Mount. This isn’t “liberal bias,”— it’s crony, globalist corporate bias.

I suppose we should thank AL.com for reminding us, yet again, that we need to do our own due-diligence when it comes to anything they publish. The fact that two of the companies profiting the most from our collective pain are supporting one of the “authorities” our health officials rely upon for guidance, should give us all pause.

Matt Chancey

Enterprise

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Never intended a democracy
Letters

Never intended a democracy

As momentum is building for a response to the hateful racism that seems to have engulfed our country, we should consider a few facts from hist…

Where do they stand on CRT?
Letters

Where do they stand on CRT?

  • Updated

There’s a city board of education election coming up. I hope all the candidates for these positions will make their positions on Critical Race…

On Greene’s appearance
Letters

On Greene’s appearance

A small group of marginal Alabama women should have their heads examined for booking a Dothan speaking venue for Georgia's U.S. Rep. Marjorie …

‘Good job’ at State Games
Letters

‘Good job’ at State Games

  • Updated

I have competed in six Alabama State Games. The 2021 Games were promoted by Dean Kelley and the rest of the coaches, who all did a great job. …

Vaccine initiative was smooth
Letters

Vaccine initiative was smooth

As a career federal bureaucrat, I was most pleased that something so seemingly complicated yet vital went off so smoothly. I refer to the worl…

Why not lower taxes?
Letters

Why not lower taxes?

I was in Marianna, Florida, and see that they have a 7.5% sales tax, no sales tax on groceries, and no state income tax. Yet Jackson County an…

Seeking relief in Congress
Letters

Seeking relief in Congress

At last check, there were no Alabama co-sponsors on either H.R. 82 or S. 1302, the Social Security Fairness Act. This is the first-time effort…

A question of leadership
Letters

A question of leadership

  • Updated

When I was in the Army and we had a weak leader in our chain of command, we would quip, “He couldn’t lead a bowling ball down a rain gutter.” …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert