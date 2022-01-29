As with all things political, follow the money. Why is Constitutional Carry such a big issue for sheriff's departments in Alabama? Because it's worth millions of dollars statewide in "permit fees" that have basically no oversight.

It's a slush fund for sheriffs. No, it's not about crime. It has never been about crime.

States that implement this do not see an uptick in crime, it usually decreases. Arguing this says that you believe criminals commit gun crimes only after they get a legal weapon and pay the permit fee, which is ludicrous.

Smarten up, and follow the money.

Nate Travers

Taylor