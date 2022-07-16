Fourth of July and the Left

We have a cultural war in this country. On one side are people who are proud of our country and all that we and our ancestors have collectively accomplished. No doubt we have done some bad things as Americans but have achieved unbelievable good in the last 246 years, more than any other country in the history of the world. I feel most Americans believe this, at least I hope so; God, I hope so. To be a citizen of this country is indeed a privilege. If you don’t believe so, you are entitled. The two most common accusations the left loves to constantly throw around is exactly what the Woke Left is – privileged and entitled!

I’ve given a great deal of thought as to why the Woke Left doesn’t share the same pride in this country that I do. Why do they want to destroy our very uniquely American traditions? Why do they hate this country so much? I think I’ve figured it out. The Woke Left views America solely through the prism of racism, slavery, and exploitation. Unsurprisingly, an idiot’s view of history such as this leads to disappointment and anger. Surveys show those on the left are the unhappiest people in the country. This willfully self-destructive historical viewpoint is not only ignorant but unnecessary.

Should we ignore the very real fact that this great country has a history of racism, slavery, and exploitation? Absolutely not. We should acknowledge it, teach it, debate it, show how this country has advanced to overcome our sins. But if I were to, for instance, view the continent of Africa solely through the same lens, I would discover that Africans killed Africans over racism. Slavery, ethnic cleansing, and exploitation of others were a way of life just like it was everywhere. Should I use this narrow prism to view history you would tell me I am being unfair and you would be right. My point is, if one accepts this simple-minded view of history then you must apply it equally to all races, cultures, countries, and even religions; none would survive this scrutiny.

The difference in America is that we have acknowledged our total history; unlike most societies. Only those who view history in the comprehensive whole and not through a narrow lens can be proud of any entity. I’m pretty sure that explains the self-destructive view of the Woke Left.

Jim Faust

Dothan