‘Freedom’ at whose expense?
Permitless concealed carry cancels out law and order.

I am a law and order person who moved to Alabama from Washington State. When I was in Washington I saw some kids breaking in and burglarizing my neighbor's apartment and I called the cops on them. I was repeatedly asked by the dispatcher, "Do they have guns? Do they have guns? Do they have guns?"

I did not think they had guns, but I was not absolutely sure because I did not frisk the little hoods so I had to say I did not know, and I did not want the police to be greeted with a barrage of bullets.

Therefore, I cannot in any way endorse permitless concealed carry. I don't need a bunch of cops with bullet holes in them because gun nuts got to have their "freedom."

"Freedom" at whose expense?

Karen Hedwig Backman

Dothan

Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
