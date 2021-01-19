Freedom is in the balance

Let’s be clear; those who trespassed into the Capitol building should be brought to justice for the laws they broke. But let’s be clear about something else; this is the fault of the Socialist Democrat party and those who support their tactics of harassment, intolerance, race-baiting, and class warfare. For years now they have taken to the streets with their agenda to orchestrate one-party control. They’ve incited, encouraged, politically and financially supported domestic terrorism against our elected officials, our citizens, and our communities. They’ve pushed the common man to the brink of desperation. Nothing could be more dangerous for our nation.

Now with the unrest in Washington D.C., they suddenly want to make you believe they are outraged by the violence and are demanding law and order. What they’re actually after is one-party fascist rule of this country. They scheme to silence and punish anyone who disagrees with them. They have the full support of the left wing media and big tech in this endeavor. They are everything they claim to be against and many in this country are buying the Big Lie.