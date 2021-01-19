Let’s be clear; those who trespassed into the Capitol building should be brought to justice for the laws they broke. But let’s be clear about something else; this is the fault of the Socialist Democrat party and those who support their tactics of harassment, intolerance, race-baiting, and class warfare. For years now they have taken to the streets with their agenda to orchestrate one-party control. They’ve incited, encouraged, politically and financially supported domestic terrorism against our elected officials, our citizens, and our communities. They’ve pushed the common man to the brink of desperation. Nothing could be more dangerous for our nation.
Now with the unrest in Washington D.C., they suddenly want to make you believe they are outraged by the violence and are demanding law and order. What they’re actually after is one-party fascist rule of this country. They scheme to silence and punish anyone who disagrees with them. They have the full support of the left wing media and big tech in this endeavor. They are everything they claim to be against and many in this country are buying the Big Lie.
Darren Stevens’ Jan. 3 letter to the editor was spot on. The Dothan Eagle is complacent with the aims of the socialists running the Democrat party. This paper cover to cover is saturated with left-wing leaning ideology including Associated Press articles designed to inflame, indoctrinate and propagandize for the leftist cause. The occasional token conservative article is posted to mislead you into thinking this paper is a fair and balanced news outlet. This paper is part of the propaganda arm of the well-oiled political machine pushing for Socialist/Communist one party rule in this country. On Jan. 21 we will see that one-party rule go into overdrive. Your freedom is in the balance.