From 9/11 to home-grown terrorism

Recently we were blessed with a letter in Ozark's paper from Second Congressional District Rep. Barry Moore. He was whining about many members of the military choosing to leave the service because they were told to get vaccinated against COVID. This week, there was a missive from Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall on the same subject. Marshall states he is joining with AGs from other pro-death, anti-American states in a lawsuit, alleging "religious discrimination" by requiring service members to get vaccinated. Marshall doesn't say what "religion" these military members claim. It for sure isn't Christianity, because Jesus was all about saving lives, not causing death.

It's hardly a surprise that members of Trump's cult, such as Moore and Marshall, have no concerns about human life and our national security since neither has been closer to combat than a drunken frat party or as a soldier in the Trump cult's war on women.

As we look at the events of 9-11-2001, let's look at where we are now. Remember the high regard Americans had for New York's then-mayor, Rudy Giuliani, who was everywhere in the city, giving comfort to his people and was regarded as a national hero? Now, he has sold his soul to the Trump cult and may be headed for a long prison term.

We took a lot of steps to prevent a repeat of this attack by foreign terrorists. But, while we were vigilantly looking out for foreign terrorists, home-grown terrorists, led by Trump and his cult, were gathering their forces for an attack on America on Jan. 6, 2021. Now, we have the spectacle of a former so-called president stealing numerous classified documents and some are missing. Where are the documents? I'm guessing either in Russia or Saudi Arabia, or elsewhere Trump's crime family can get lots of money.

Carl Hess

Ozark