Fund our most special interest

I’ve always said, “A majority of legislative bodies (city councils, county commissions, state legislatures and Congress) only fund law enforcement as a necessary evil.” Cut out all the BS funding for pet projects and inconsequential studies, etc. Get down to funding what is most important and that is safety and security.

If we can’t feel safe going about our daily lives, if we have to worry about our children’s safety all day, what else really matters? In addition to preventive measures, intelligence options and the hardening of facilities there should be an armed law enforcement officer stationed at every school campus in the U.S. with the sole purpose of repelling an active shooter or other deadly threat. Where are the federal grants to fund this?

Yes, Congress, it is time to act and not by passing more restrictive gun laws that do not inhibit criminals’ ability to obtain firearms. The answers are simple – citizens stepping up to report persons who may be contemplating a mass shooting, mental health intervention, intelligence, infrastructure improvement to deter shooters and armed, highly-trained and equipped LEOs on-site at schools. Politicians are so good at funding special interests; let’s fund our most special interests for once!

Andy Hughes

Ashford