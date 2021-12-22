 Skip to main content
George Orwell’s novel “1984” describes a society ruled by a political system administered by a privileged elite whose use official deception and manipulation of events to achieve its goals. Although published 72 years ago, it contains striking similarities with today’s America. Orwell warned about dangerous untruths and censorship by Big Brother (government). “The further a society drifts from truth, the more it will hate those who speak it,” Orwell wrote.

Big Brother determined what constituted acceptable speech in keeping society orderly, but “freedom is the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s ears should be ringing, as the voters in Virginia exercised this right after he sent the FBI to sensor a county school board meeting.

Advisors insist that President Biden blame Republicans for the “perception” that the economy is getting worse. He just signed the $1.9 trillion “COVID relief” bill (which has almost nothing to do with COVID relief). Now he wants an additional $1.2 to $2 trillion more to “Build Back Better,” and assures the public this agenda will cost nothing. For emphasis, Speaker Nancy Pelosi chimed in, saying it will cost “zero.”

“Some ideas are so stupid that only intellectuals believe them” is one of the abundant jewels found in Orwell’s novel. Byron York’s recent syndicated column is apropos to this: “The administration’s free stuff pitch is fundamentally deceptive. Americans are not stupid. They know there is a cost to everything, no matter what the president or his team say.”

Atta boy, Byron, tell it like it is!

William H. Bell

Dothan

Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
