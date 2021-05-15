Gambling and taxes

I have read that $700 million per year could be generated for the state if gambling and lottery bills are passed. Concerns against the bill are that the poorest in the state will be negatively affected.

By using that income to lower or eliminate some of our taxes rather than create new ways to spend, those dollars would help all of our citizens.

Our new 10-cent per gallon gas tax is estimated to raise $320 million annually. That could be repealed. We all buy gas. Savings for everyone!

Lowering state income tax rates would help all working Alabamians.

License tags, property tax, tax on food, and numerous other fees and taxes that we all pay could be reduced or eliminated.

If we, the citizens of Alabama, have to live with the pitfalls that gambling could bring, we should also reap the benefits.

We all know that government doesn't work that way. It just seems to continue to generate programs and contracts that cost us our hard-earned dollars, and before you know it, the $700 million is absorbed and they will be raising taxes again.