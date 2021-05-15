 Skip to main content
Geraldo has thin skin
Geraldo has thin skin

Strongly held differences of opinion are to be expected among Fox News’ threesome of Sean Hannity, Geraldo Rivera, and Dan Bongino. Prior to the April 14 edition of Hannity, their diametric views were usually followed by proclamations of love for each other. This episode ended in a vastly different way, however, with the pompous Rivera screaming at Bongino: “You son of a (expletive); you’re nothing but a punk!”

Regardless of Geraldo Rivera’s boastful claim that he is the most experienced reporter in America, Fox News can do itself a favor by removing him from the set with Dan Bongino. Otherwise, Bongino will easily continue to get under his thin skin with nothing more than facts.

William H. Bell

Dothan

