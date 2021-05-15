Geraldo has thin skin

Strongly held differences of opinion are to be expected among Fox News’ threesome of Sean Hannity, Geraldo Rivera, and Dan Bongino. Prior to the April 14 edition of Hannity, their diametric views were usually followed by proclamations of love for each other. This episode ended in a vastly different way, however, with the pompous Rivera screaming at Bongino: “You son of a (expletive); you’re nothing but a punk!”