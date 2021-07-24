 Skip to main content
‘Get our citizens out of the mud’
0 Comments

It has been reported by the news media that Montgomery City and Montgomery County combined are receiving more than $80 million in COVID-19 funds, and elected officials are meeting to decide how to spend said funds.

It is unknown how much money Geneva County will receive to spend, but I have a good suggestion: Spend every dime for paving these dirt roads our citizens are living on.

When it rains, the roads are almost impassable. The roads are worse than terrible. Should any citizen who lives on a dirt road buy a new car or truck, it will be torn up very soon because of these road conditions.

Geneva County elected officials, please spend it all on fixing and paving these roads. Broadband, the jail and other projects will be discussed, but most important is getting citizens out of the mud.

Nathan Mathis

Slocomb

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

