 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Get ready for another sales tax increase!

  • Updated
  • 0

I almost hate writing this letter because Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba is so enthusiastic and nice. But here goes – Get ready for another sales tax increase!

After attending the presentation for the future plans of downtown Dothan, I said, “This is going to be expensive.” The plans were very nice and something you could be proud of when accomplished. But that is all it will be.

Before they start their dream, they should (but they won't) look at other cities that have tried the same thing, such as Birmingham, Montgomery, and on and on. They should, but they won't, make the owners of these rundown, dilapidated, eyesore downtown properties either clean up their properties or donate them to the city. Instead, the city will pay these owners 10 times what the property is worth. You know why? Because these owners are part of the "buddy system." White-collar welfare. At least we know where any excess revenue will be spent.

I wish the City Manager and the Mayor would hang this letter in their offices and make it their goal to prove me wrong.

People are also reading…

Ken McKissack

Dothan

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Not fit to be dog catcher’

‘Not fit to be dog catcher’

You are to be commended the March 27 editorial page, especially the editorial cartoon, which shows women and children fleeing the burning ruin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert