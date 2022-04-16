Get ready for another sales tax increase!

After attending the presentation for the future plans of downtown Dothan, I said, “This is going to be expensive.” The plans were very nice and something you could be proud of when accomplished. But that is all it will be.

Before they start their dream, they should (but they won't) look at other cities that have tried the same thing, such as Birmingham, Montgomery, and on and on. They should, but they won't, make the owners of these rundown, dilapidated, eyesore downtown properties either clean up their properties or donate them to the city. Instead, the city will pay these owners 10 times what the property is worth. You know why? Because these owners are part of the "buddy system." White-collar welfare. At least we know where any excess revenue will be spent.