Gilding the lily

In a Sept. 29 story, "Warmer Earth Likely to Boost Storm Intensity," the Associated Press presents a rising-temperature graph and a rising-storm graph side by side. The graphs start in 1972. Graph credits go to NOAA, so I visited NOAA to confirm the data.

There, I found that: (1) starting in 1972 exaggerates the rise in temperature by cherry-picking the steepest gradient of the curve while hiding the four prior decades of mostly flat temperature reports; and (2) the apparent increase in storm activity is actually due to more complete observation, not more storms.

Prior to the 1970s, when satellite data began, storm reports over oceans came from planes and ships, so we simply missed most of them before the satellite era. Yes, thermometers around the world do show readings that are about 2°F higher now than way back in 1850, although that may be insufficiently dramatic for our AP writers.

However, efforts to link those two degrees to changes in big weather systems are far from conclusive in valid scientific research, and no statistically sound evidence exists that storms may be occurring more frequently or more intensely than in the past.

Richard Voss

Ozark