Being anonymous allows idiots to speak broadly, just like the ones who threatened the life of the Ohio State Buckeyes' quarterback C.J. Stroud following his team's loss to Michigan. This young man put his team in perfect position for a walk-off victory over the Georgia Bulldogs, and proceeded to play TCU for the national championship. It just didn't happen. I've been an SEC loyalist since my playing days many years ago, so Go Dawgs!!