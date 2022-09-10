Golf cars illegal on city streets

GOLF CARS ON THE HIGHWAY

(Highway is the area between the rights of way, including sidewalks)

Section 32-1-1.1: Definitions.

(32) MOTOR VEHICLE. Every vehicle which is self-propelled…..

(81) VEHICLE. Every device in, upon or by which any person or property is or may be transported or drawn upon a highway, excepting devices moved by human power or electric personal assistive mobility devices (motorized wheelchairs)….

Section 32-6-1: Driver License:

Required;

(a) Every person, except those specifically exempted by statutory enactment, shall procure a driver's license before driving a motor vehicle upon the highways of this state.

Section 32-6-7:Persons to whom license not to be issued.

A driver's license shall not be issued to the following persons:

(1) Any person less than 16 years of age;

Section 32-5-64: Persons under 16 years of age operating motor vehicles - Prohibited

Any person under the age of 16 years who shall drive or operate any motor vehicle upon the public highways of this state shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, and shall be dealt with as provided by the juvenile laws of this state;

Section 32-6-51: Rear tags required.

Every motor vehicle operator who operates a motor vehicle upon any city street or other public highway of or in this state shall at all times keep attached and plainly visible on the rear end of such motor vehicle a license tag or license plate as prescribed and furnished by the Department of Revenue at the time the owner or operator purchases his license.

Anyone violating the provisions of this section shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and shall, upon conviction, be punished by fine not exceeding $500.00 and, in addition thereto, shall be prohibited from driving a motor vehicle in Alabama for a period of not less than 60 days nor more than six months.

Section 32-5-240: Required lighting equipment and illuminating devices of vehicles.

(b) Head lamps on motor vehicles.

(1) Every motor vehicle, other than a motorcycle or motor-driven cycle, shall be equipped with at least two but not more than four head lamps, with at least one but not more than two on each side of the front of the motor vehicle….(3) shall be located at a height measured from the center of the head lamp of not more than 54 inches nor less than 24 inches.

(c) Tail lamps.

(1) Every motor vehicle….. shall be equipped with at least one tail lamp mounted on the rear which, when lighted as required, emits a red light… (2)….shall be located at a height of not more than 60 inches nor less than 20 inches