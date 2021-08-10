Good grief, Charlie Brown!

Whoever is in charge of the traffic lights on West Main Street from Englewood to Flowers Chapel Road needs to go back to Traffic Control College! An example: To have Eastbound traffic on West Main Street sit at the red light at Flowers Chapel Road and be backed up to the Walmart Neighborhood Market, and beyond, while there is no traffic coming from either the north or south side of the light is simply ridiculous. With our millions in surplus dollars, can we please send our Traffic Manager back to school -- assuming he’s been there in the first place, which appears questionable.