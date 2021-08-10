 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Good grief, Charlie Brown!
0 Comments

Good grief, Charlie Brown!

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Whoever is in charge of the traffic lights on West Main Street from Englewood to Flowers Chapel Road needs to go back to Traffic Control College! An example: To have Eastbound traffic on West Main Street sit at the red light at Flowers Chapel Road and be backed up to the Walmart Neighborhood Market, and beyond, while there is no traffic coming from either the north or south side of the light is simply ridiculous. With our millions in surplus dollars, can we please send our Traffic Manager back to school -- assuming he’s been there in the first place, which appears questionable.

David Johnson

Dothan

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Connect to I-185
Letters

Connect to I-185

  • Updated

The rush is happening by lobbyists, businesses, organizations, states, counties, and cities for a piece of the infrastructure funding that is …

False prophets
Letters

False prophets

  • Updated

During my first combat tour in Vietnam (1964-65), there were no TV stations in the Mekong Delta or even English-speaking radio stations. So, I…

Put Tubman on the twenty
Letters

Put Tubman on the twenty

  • Updated

Violent, murderous, genocidal, racist Andrew Jackson desecrates the American tradition of freedom and liberty and responsibility. Jackson owne…

A question of leadership
Letters

A question of leadership

  • Updated

When I wrote my first letter questioning the current lack of leadership in the Democratic Party, I naturally started with the president — not …

On Greene’s appearance
Letters

On Greene’s appearance

A small group of marginal Alabama women should have their heads examined for booking a Dothan speaking venue for Georgia's U.S. Rep. Marjorie …

Seeking relief in Congress
Letters

Seeking relief in Congress

At last check, there were no Alabama co-sponsors on either H.R. 82 or S. 1302, the Social Security Fairness Act. This is the first-time effort…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert