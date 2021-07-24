 Skip to main content
‘Good job’ at State Games
‘Good job’ at State Games

  • Updated
I have competed in six Alabama State Games. The 2021 Games were promoted by Dean Kelley and the rest of the coaches, who all did a great job. It was a good crowd at opening ceremony; walking down the hill with our flags was a good feeling.

Dothan Runners had several in track and field — Carolyn and Mike Houston, Julio Garcia, Richie Fernandez, Joe LeBrasseur, Carl Griffler, Lea Ann Taylor — and all did a great job competing in the hot sun.

There were people from South Carolina, Tennessee, and Huntsville, Alabama. There were more than 250 athletes everywhere. Every sport needs a pat on the back.

These kids need to train and compete in track and field out in the Wiregrass, and go to the Olympics one day.

Winston Churchill Howell

Hartford

Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
