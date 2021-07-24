‘Good job’ at State Games

I have competed in six Alabama State Games. The 2021 Games were promoted by Dean Kelley and the rest of the coaches, who all did a great job. It was a good crowd at opening ceremony; walking down the hill with our flags was a good feeling.

Dothan Runners had several in track and field — Carolyn and Mike Houston, Julio Garcia, Richie Fernandez, Joe LeBrasseur, Carl Griffler, Lea Ann Taylor — and all did a great job competing in the hot sun.

There were people from South Carolina, Tennessee, and Huntsville, Alabama. There were more than 250 athletes everywhere. Every sport needs a pat on the back.

These kids need to train and compete in track and field out in the Wiregrass, and go to the Olympics one day.

Winston Churchill Howell

Hartford