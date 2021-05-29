GOP and religion

In a recent news article, the writer stated the main interests (hot buttons) for the Republican Party are religion, abortion, and guns. Seems like some great issues. Almost everyone is “religious.” Osama bin Laden was a very religious person and a role model for many. So were Jim Jones and David Koresh. Although we remember bin Laden on 9/11 each year, when it comes to killing Americans, he was a real loser compared to the GOP. The number he killed on 9/11 were “only” 1/200th of those dead from the COVID-19 alone. When you add in the deaths from guns no civilian should own, Alabama's hellhole prisons, the stupid and costly death penalty, infant mortality, malnutrition, lack of interest in getting people vaccinated, the body count just keeps increasing.

The governor of Texas recently signed into law the infamous "heartbeat" law, where the "party of limited government" is inserting itself between women and their doctors. Does anyone really think Republicans care about the “unborn?” All those mentioned above had a heartbeat at one time. Does being “anti-abortion” mean you're “pro-life?” Of course not. That's like saying those wearing a flag lapel pin are “patriotic.” Even Traitor Trump wears a flag lapel pin.