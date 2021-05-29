 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GOP and religion
0 comments

GOP and religion

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In a recent news article, the writer stated the main interests (hot buttons) for the Republican Party are religion, abortion, and guns. Seems like some great issues. Almost everyone is “religious.” Osama bin Laden was a very religious person and a role model for many. So were Jim Jones and David Koresh. Although we remember bin Laden on 9/11 each year, when it comes to killing Americans, he was a real loser compared to the GOP. The number he killed on 9/11 were “only” 1/200th of those dead from the COVID-19 alone. When you add in the deaths from guns no civilian should own, Alabama's hellhole prisons, the stupid and costly death penalty, infant mortality, malnutrition, lack of interest in getting people vaccinated, the body count just keeps increasing.

The governor of Texas recently signed into law the infamous "heartbeat" law, where the "party of limited government" is inserting itself between women and their doctors. Does anyone really think Republicans care about the “unborn?” All those mentioned above had a heartbeat at one time. Does being “anti-abortion” mean you're “pro-life?” Of course not. That's like saying those wearing a flag lapel pin are “patriotic.” Even Traitor Trump wears a flag lapel pin.

Meanwhile, Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL) is in El Paso this week, 2,000 miles from the attack he supported on Jan. 6, talking about “border security” and promoting hate toward refugees. Of course, I can see why he is in El Paso and not in the drab little town (Donna) where I was born. El Paso is a great hot spot for “night life.”

Is the term "Republican hypocrites" one word, two words, hyphenated, or simply redundant?

Carl Hess

Ozark

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A lesson in Georgia
Letters

A lesson in Georgia

With regard to Pete Rawlins’ May 16 letter to the editor, I would like to offer my counter argument. I know of no other state that has impleme…

The ruse is over
Letters

The ruse is over

The Alabama State Legislature has adjourned, and now the gambling addicts can stop pretending to care about education.

Biden and the border
Letters

Biden and the border

  • Updated

On Inauguration Day, we lost the best president we've ever had and got the worst president we'll ever have. The pros and cons of this belief a…

On medical marijuana
Letters

On medical marijuana

I don't guess medical marijuana can be any more dangerous than alcoholic beverages. The consumption of alcohol has killed and injured millions…

Geraldo has thin skin
Letters

Geraldo has thin skin

Strongly held differences of opinion are to be expected among Fox News’ threesome of Sean Hannity, Geraldo Rivera, and Dan Bongino. Prior to t…

Celebrating Hospital Week
Letters

Celebrating Hospital Week

  • Updated

Good health. We all want it – a life where our bodies remain strong and able, allowing us to do the things we most enjoy. And, there's never b…

Awash in money
Letters

Awash in money

Joe Biden is at it again, throwing stimulus money around as if it were candy, attempting to buy good will (and perpetual votes) wherever he ca…

Disappointed
Letters

Disappointed

  • Updated

I am voicing my disappointment about the decision of current landlords to not renew the lease of Cherokee Laundromat in Dothan.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert