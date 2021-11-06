GOP and vaccines

The big headline Nov. 1 was "Mandate Consequences," telling about fears many employees may quit rather than get vaccinated. Why were these morally and mentally challenged employees hired in the first place? What are the "consequences" of these selfish, pro-death individuals spreading the virus to other employees? Are dead employees better than no employees?

Let's be honest. The flames of fear about the vaccine are being spread as a political hot button by some in the religious right, such as Liberty Counsel and other Republicans, such as U.S. Rep. Barry Moore. Moore has been agitating against the vaccine since he came into office (except when he was supporting the attack on America by Republican terrorists or promoting hate toward the refugees or, his most current hot button, gas prices).

It has been said if President Biden were to mandate breathing, half the people in Texas would die from suffocation. (And at least that many in politically correct Alabama). Republicans would rather express their mindless hate for the president than protect themselves and others from the coronavirus. Why do they hate Biden? Because he defeated Traitor Trump.