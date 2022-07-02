GOP complicity

I sometimes wonder how much the Republican Party pays newspapers, such as the Dothan Eagle, to print propaganda from right-wing radicals such as Star Parker and Cal Thomas. They have contempt for America, the Constitution, the law, the truth, and human life. It seems as if most of their talking points come straight from Fox "News" via Sean Hannity or Tucker Carlson.

A recent Parker headline proclaimed "Congress Obsesses over Jan 6." No, congress isn't obsessing over Jan 6. She should have said the real Americans in congress were "obsessing." Are we proud that no Republican political figure from Alabama is concerned about the attack on America? The recent Republican primary proved once again the GOP has some of the worst candidates money can buy.

On Dec. 7, 1941, congress and the entire nation "obsessed" over an attack on America. It happened again on Sept. 11, 2001. How were those attacks different from the attack on Jan. 6, 2021? One of the main differences is the first two attacks were carried out by foreign nations, not by people who called themselves "Americans." They also weren't supported by members of congress or instigated by a so-called president. At least one member of Alabama's delegation to congress, Mo Brooks, apparently helped organize the traitors. Our own U.S. Rep. Barry Moore helped support the attack by supporting Trump's big lie.

Does it bother anyone else that we are paying these members of congress $174,000 a year to try to destroy our nation?

Carl Hess

Ozark