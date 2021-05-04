 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GOP’s ‘complete contempt’
0 comments

GOP’s ‘complete contempt’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

April 19 marks an anniversary of sorts. For the past 20 months (except for hospital stays in Birmingham and Columbus), my wife has been a resident of a nursing home in Ozark. For the past year, neither I nor any other family member has been able to visit her in her room due to the coronavirus. She has also been a victim of the virus and was moved several times and in quarantine for several weeks. I think this isolation is likely to continue for some time. And, let me add I am not being critical of the nursing home. They have provided good care, especially considering the circumstances.

I am angry and disappointed with many elected officials, especially former so-called President Trump. He and most fellow Republicans have pretended the virus doesn't exist, called it a hoax, failed to provide support to medical personnel, failed to set an example by following CDC guidelines, belittling doctors and scientists, blaming other countries. When have you heard Rep. Barry Moore or Sen. Tommy Tuberville indicate concern for the 30 million victims of the coronavirus or concern for the 570,000 who have paid the ultimate price for GOP greed and selfishness? When have you observed either of them wearing a mask to set the example for their constituents?

It seems as if today's Republican Party has no empathy for those suffering illness, injury, or even death. One only need look at their reaction to the multitude of mass shootings during the past few weeks. They have complete contempt for human life, the law, and the Constitution. Never again say they are "pro-life."

Carl Hess

Ozark

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Where is the justice?’
Letters

‘Where is the justice?’

Our country endured months of “demonstrations” by Antifa, Black Lives Matter, complicit governors and mayors and rent-a-mob folks who burned, …

The moral dimension of policing
Letters

The moral dimension of policing

In the April 2 edition of the Dothan Eagle, Cal Thomas wrote a piece titled, “The George Floyd Narrative.” In his column, he asserts that the …

Reader supports AG Marshall
Letters

Reader supports AG Marshall

I had to laugh at the ridiculousness of the Our View "Marshall's folly" editorial in your April 2 edition. The writer was decrying Attorney Ge…

Voter suppression
Letters

Voter suppression

John Merrill, current Alabama Secretary of State, is a man of elitist privilege who has never worked a hard day of labor in his life. That giv…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert