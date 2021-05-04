GOP’s ‘complete contempt’

April 19 marks an anniversary of sorts. For the past 20 months (except for hospital stays in Birmingham and Columbus), my wife has been a resident of a nursing home in Ozark. For the past year, neither I nor any other family member has been able to visit her in her room due to the coronavirus. She has also been a victim of the virus and was moved several times and in quarantine for several weeks. I think this isolation is likely to continue for some time. And, let me add I am not being critical of the nursing home. They have provided good care, especially considering the circumstances.

I am angry and disappointed with many elected officials, especially former so-called President Trump. He and most fellow Republicans have pretended the virus doesn't exist, called it a hoax, failed to provide support to medical personnel, failed to set an example by following CDC guidelines, belittling doctors and scientists, blaming other countries. When have you heard Rep. Barry Moore or Sen. Tommy Tuberville indicate concern for the 30 million victims of the coronavirus or concern for the 570,000 who have paid the ultimate price for GOP greed and selfishness? When have you observed either of them wearing a mask to set the example for their constituents?