I asked a friend if he remembered 9-11 when Osama bin Laden attacked America and he said he did. I reminded him that bin Laden didn't attack America. The terrorists who lost their lives were weak-minded members of his cult who had been brainwashed by their Dear Leader. When the attack happened, bin Laden was thousands of miles away, in a cave with his wives and/or concubines.

Compare that to Jan. 6 when Republican terrorists attacked America, partially destroying the Capitol and demanding that Vice President Mike Pence be lynched and threatening the lives of members of congress and injuring dozens of others. Where was Trump, who instigated the attack? He was safely hidden away and concentrated on urging his brainwashed cult members to support their Dear Leader.

The Republican Party, which voted to censure two of its members because they supported the Constitution and the law, is no longer fit to be recognized as a legitimate political party but a cult that supports anti-American terrorism. Those who voted to for the resolution should be removed from congress and placed on a no-fly list of terrorists.

Carl Hess

Ozark