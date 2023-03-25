While such language has most often been used in war, I think it’s also appropriate to describe Gov. Kay Ivey’s position on executions. Think about it; Gov. Ivey consistently calls for greater use of the death penalty with no real experiential understanding. How many victims’ families has she accompanied to the execution chamber? How many corrections officers has she helped deal with their experiences? How many families of the executed has she had to console? How many times has she had to run an intravenous line? How many times has she had to transport the body? How many times has she had to file a legal appeal? How many times…?