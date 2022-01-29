‘Governed by incompetence’

Your editorial of Jan. 16 (“Contradictions”) was commendable. Thanks.
Just consider a scenario from the 1950s when polio was running rampant through children, and imagine if we’d been governed by such incompetence as we are now. How many more kids would have died or been crippled for life? It’s unthinkable, yet we stand back and let these incompetents in government fight against common sense while more and more people die when a simple vaccine could stop this nonsense.
The GOP has been replaced by the POT – Party of Trump. Eisenhower and John McCain must be spinning in their graves.
Consider the rhetoric of the POT candidates running for governor, spouting off about “no mandates.” They’re hell-bent to continue the suffering and dying.
Sadly, we have enough pro-POT voters to put them in office again.
Who will we elected – competent leaders, or people who obey a cult figure?
M.K. Andrews
Taylor