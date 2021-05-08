Green apocalypse

For decades, the powers-that-be have been claiming the world would come to an end within a few years (they’ve repeatedly predicted catastrophes that didn’t happen ever since 1970).
Their mantra has always been to push wacky ideas they've fabricated in their burning desire to control every element of our lives — and they wind up making a huge mess of things in the process. It’s happening right now. There have, in modern times, been more than a few anti-humanity organizations pushing the idea that mankind itself is a blight on the surface of the planet, i.e., that mankind is, in effect, a virus that should be eradicated. They want those of us who survive their engineered apocalypse to live in caves without air conditioning eating grass and dirt and drinking rainwater while they rule from their ivory towers. This whole thing is like a bad movie with a bad ending, if they manage to get their way.
The Negative Population Growth crowd now has full page ads in news magazines, blatantly calling for a wholesale reduction in world population.
Animal rights activists and environmentalists embrace that philosophy, but for some reason, they’re mysteriously silent about the negative elements of “green energy” that run contrary to their manifestos.
The burgeoning infrastructure of windmill and solar farms are extremely harmful to wildlife and the environment. Millions and millions of birds are killed by windmills and solar farms while they're producing a relatively small amount of energy — more wildlife destruction than any oil spill — and those "green energy" farms become toxic waste dumps when they stop working, worse than any oil spill and more costly to clean up, too.
Where are the environmentalists and the animal rights groups on this issue? They’re totally silent, which tells you a lot about them and their endgame. You have to look past what these groups claim they want to what’s actually happening to get an idea of their true goals.
Solar farms and electric vehicles need lots of batteries, and those go bad; electric vehicles, for example, need new batteries eventually, and something must be done with the old batteries.
After a windmill burns out (and they do, by the thousands), the government subsidy that paid for the windmill doesn’t pay for tearing a dead one down. And it costs over $300,000 to tear just one of them down – many just stand there disfiguring the landscape, but when one is torn down, the gigantic blades, which can't be recycled - are buried. And there are lots of those huge blades being buried these days. If the “green earth” crowd is complaining about the dead birds, toxic waste, and buried windmill blades, I haven’t seen it in print anywhere. Maybe somebody else has.
We’re moving away from what works to what doesn’t work for all the wrong reasons.
Richard McCuistian
Enterprise