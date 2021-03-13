HEDA needs a public audit

Since 2008, the Alabama Constitutional Amendment 569 has allowed “charity” bingo in Houston County. This allowed for the establishment of a controlling board named Houston Economic Development Association (HEDA). This amendment also charges the Houston County Commission with the authority to promulgate rules and enforce those rules. Since this time, the commission has done little to no oversight of the money flow and expenditures concerning HEDA.

A county representative was appointed as a member of HEDA, and that the appointed official works for the commission is superficial and a farce. There appears to be suspicious and questionable spending by HEDA, a fact that is known to the county commission.

I have made repeated requests for an audit of these funds and talked to commissioners to no avail. If our current elected officials will continue to promote secrecy and a closed-door policy with this, then what else are they keeping from the voters? This begs the question, “What are they hiding?”

The coronavirus problem has been the best friend of our elected officials in maintaining closed meetings, however this attitude of our elected officials was alive and well prior to the epidemic.