HEDA questions unanswered

I have verbally requested three times for our Houston County Commission to request an open audit of the Houston Economic Development Association. This was formed to maintain and account for charity bingo money and also make it attractive to the public.

On no less than four occasions I have publicly asked the commission to ask the attorney general for a review of the money and distribution of nontaxed funds into a private company.

Elected officials continue to point their fingers toward the attorney general as being uninterested. The voting public is being kept in the dark. I have no personal or financial agenda; however, I am interested in open and honest government. An audit isn’t accusing anyone; it just follows the dollar.

Why is the commission afraid some improper, under-the-counter payments would be exposed? Two companies have been formed and registered out of state in Florida and Wyoming. Legal, perhaps -- but why? A public review and its findings can answer many questions that our commissioners apparently do not want voters to know before the upcoming election.

A public meeting would be a welcome gesture. If a rancher refuses a lawful request to examine the brands on his herd, why?

The purse strings are being controlled by lawyers, gamblers, and politicians without legitimate oversight. What could possibly be the problem? We as taxpayers are entitled to the truth and should hold our elected officials accountable.

Gary R. Knight

Dothan