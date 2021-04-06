High cost of private prisons

Let us look at the cost to the taxpayer for private prisons. In 2016 the Federal Bureau of Prison said it would phase out private prisons in light of findings that the facilities aren’t as safe and effective as government-operated prisons. Private prisons have been found to hold people longer than state-run facilities with additional cost of $3,000 per prisoner. Through campaign contributions and lobbying, the private prison industry has quietly supported laws that place more people in prison and subject them to harsher sentences — changes that offer no rehabilitation value and increase the burden on the taxpayer. Private prisons not only fail to save taxpayer money, they impede efforts to reduce mass incarceration and decrease costs to states in the future. With 65 to 70 % of prison operating costs going toward staff salaries, benefits, and overtime, private prison corporations first look to these expenditures to cut cost. Correctional officers in private facilities made $7,000 less per year than those who are public employees.