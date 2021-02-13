‘History will judge you’

Lest we forget why the rioters stormed the Capital on Jan. 6, they were there to prevent the electors’ votes to be tallied. They wanted to “prevent the steal,” the baseless lie that Trump and his sycophants had been shouting for months previously.

Over 60 court cases were filed to attempt to accomplish the overthrow of the election. All but one were thrown out because of there not being any merit to the claims. Just because someone says something is so and believes it to be so is not proof. There must be a factual presentation of evidence.

But the terrorist minions, believing the lies they had been told by their leader, decided that they would do what the law would not. They would attempt to overthrow our government. And in so doing threaten to kill the vice president and members of Congress. They did manage to kill a cop and permanently maim several others. All at the behest of Trump, as well as other elected officials.

While the insurrection was under way, Trump was watching on TV cheering them on. Why wouldn’t he? They were waving his flags and doing exactly what he encouraged them to do — attempt an insurrection.