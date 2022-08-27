Home of the free because of the brave

The opinion in Robert Pawlicki’s Aug. 20 column is a sad example of a man who fears his neighbors. He tells us that doing something to aid others in a dangerous situation is foolish and should be left to the police. He says that our means of protecting our neighbors, friends, home, and family should be taken away. He justifies this with a few non-facts and twisted logic. His view is we are not trained to use guns so we should not have them. This is classic Tyrant speech. Remove your protection and then make you afraid so you need the government’s protection. How would we get trained if we aren’t allowed to have them?

He also says that the states with higher gun ownership have higher gun crime. That is not true. Actually the states with stricter gun laws have higher crime rates such as California and New York proving that criminals don’t obey the law anyway. All gun laws do is make lawful citizens vulnerable.

The idea of letting the police handle it is myth. The police don’t stop crime. They show up after a crime happens and “police” the area. The only ones who can stop a crime are the ones who are there when it is happening.

Our country was founded on freedom and freedom has a price. The price is courage. Courage to trust your neighbor. Courage to fight when needed. Courage to protect others. Courage to stand up to evil. This is the land of the free because it is the home of the brave.

Mr. Pawlicki can give away his freedom. He can sit inside his barred windows and doors and let others fight for him but please don’t call the man with courage enough to protect others a fool.

Dallas Fleeman

Dothan