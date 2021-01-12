 Skip to main content
Hopes editor wasn't fired
Hopes editor wasn't fired

  Updated
Mr. Stevens’ Jan. 3 letter to the editor was one of the best I have ever seen. Thank you, Mr. Stevens, for expressing what a lot of us believe but lack your skill to phrase it properly. Those of us who strongly support President Trump have often wondered what the American versions of Pravda will do after Trump is gone. It will be years if ever before we can ever trust them again to report the facts instead of their hate Trump propaganda.

I am surprised your letter made it past the editor. He must have had the day off. I hope his stand-in didn't get fired. Thanks again for your great letter.

Donald Bigbee

Dothan

