A small article in the March 2 paper is the reason for my question. I quote the article in its entirety “New York City agreed late Tuesday to pay millions of dollars to settle a lawsuit brought by protesters who say they were assaulted, abused, and trapped by police using a technique known as “kettling” at a June 4, 2020, demonstration in the wake of George Floyd’s killing.”

Kettling is simply confining unruly protesters into a small area to achieve crowd control.

If the indignant protesters hadn’t been there to start with, they would not have suffered those indignities but now New York taxpayers have not only had to pay for all the damages inflicted upon their city, now the New York taxpayers are going to reward the morons who caused all the damage.

So, again I ask the question “How absolutely stupid have we become?”

Judi Jay

Slocomb