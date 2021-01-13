How did you feel?

If you were one of the majority of voters in Alabama who voted for Barry Moore, Tommy Tuberville, or Donald Trump, did you get a warm, fuzzy feeling the morning of Jan. 7 when you saw the picture on the front page of the Eagle showing the domestic terrorists assaulting the U.S. Capitol? Moore, Tuberville, and others who supported Trump in rejecting the vote of the electors are just as guilty as Trump in instigating this act of sedition, and you should no longer consider yourself an American.