How government works

The Sunday, May 22, paper made me sad for the sorry state of practical education in the USA. Letter writer Linda of Newton doesn’t realize the cornerstone of fascist governments is oppression and control. You must get a shot, you can’t carry a gun, schools force social agendas (notice how that word slipped in? socialism, communism, and fascism are oppressively close cousins). Free Americans want choice (schools, self-defense, medicine, etc.).

Poor letter writer Luke in Headland is as confused as the St Louis editors. He didn’t notice that he skipped by “right to life” and determined that “liberty” means freedom to [privately] kill babies. Is that how critical thinking works? Luke should also try to understand that the 3/5 rule wasn’t to diminish blacks, but to prevent the South from using them to gain representatives and electors without letting blacks vote. Luke is also confused about our form of government – just read actual history about the founders and you will learn that they tried to avoid a majority rule government.

Lastly, our Constitution does not grant rights, they are inherent, recognized, and new ones can’t be created. The framers fought a bit about the risk of mentioning a few – hence the Bill of Rights – but explained this in the 9th Amendment. The Constitution is authority granted by the people allowing Congress to interfere with certain rights – generally enumerated in Article 2 Section 8 – prohibiting free people from creating their own money, borders, armies, etc.

So, the biggest problem is that far too many Americans have no clue how our government is supposed to work. The potential Roe reversal does not ban abortion – it just gives power back where it belongs – the states. This is Federalism and freedom. Our Constitution grants limited power to Congress – but never to kill without trial.

Glen Woodard

Enterprise

Catch the latest in Opinion

