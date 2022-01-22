How green is that?

Right now the average wind farm is about 150 turbines. Each wind turbine needs 80 gallons of oil as lubricant and we're not talking about vegetable oil, this is a PAO synthetic oil based on crude -- 12,000 gallons of it.

That oil needs to be replaced periodically.

It is estimated that a little over 3,800 turbines would be needed to power a city the size of New York. That's 304,000 gallons of refined oil for just one city.

Now you have to calculate every city across the nation, large and small, to find the grand total of yearly oil consumption from "clean" energy.

Where do you think all that oil is going to come from?

Not to mention the fact that the large equipment needed to build these wind farms run on petroleum, as does the equipment required for installation, service, maintenance, and eventual removal.

And just exactly how eco-friendly is wind energy anyway?