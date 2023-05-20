In response to the May 7 letter to the editor from Larry King , I googled “woke” as suggested. Lots to discuss about its use but I see no correlation between being woke and Gov. Kay Ivey banning books and even firing a lady who didn’t agree.

Anyone, to include the lady who was fired, is free to read any books you desire. Gov. Ivey made a decision about the structure and content of the curriculum being used to educate our Alabama children. She has the responsibility and the authority to make these decisions because we gave it to her, not to the lady who was fired. That is how it is done in a free country like ours.