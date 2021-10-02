 Skip to main content
How to fix our prisons
How to fix our prisons

As usual, our inept state government is going to use funds intended for COVID relief purposes on prisons, which is a responsibility of the state government, not U.S. taxpayers. They can't fix the system as it's politically unpopular to increase taxes and sell bonds which would be paid by 'future' Alabamians, ie: our children and grandchildren.

Yet the state will not do four things that will help to alleviate the problem.

First is to legalize marijuana and decriminalize drug possession of minor amounts. Do this and release those currently in prison for such offenses, which will cut the overcrowding by more than half.

Second is to legalize gambling and not just a lottery. Alabama has lost hundreds of millions in tax and gambling revenue for decades while our neighboring states have reaped the benefit from Alabama gamblers. I have many family members who have traveled for decades to casinos in other states. Even I put down a few dollars each week for lottery tickets, usually Georgia as it's closer. That is revenue Alabama is losing. But what type of gambling is the real key. Legislation which favors only certain “prominent” gambling organizations is wrong. In addition, any gambling commission should be elected by voters and must have open meetings. If it is an appointed commission by the governor and legislature, you can bet it's going to be corrupt.

Third is to do a complete overhaul of our legal system to determine which crimes should be handled in different ways instead of incarcerating people. Example, if someone embezzles money from a local business? Maybe require repayment and local service instead of prison. Better to have revenue generated than revenue spent.

Fourth is to invest in education and training of prisoners as well as transition oversight to ensure that, when released, these people will go on to live productive lives, thus not repeating the cycle of committing crimes and being sentenced to prison again.

Do these four things and our prison system can be fixed.

Luke Douglas

Headland

