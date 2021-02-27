‘I am a Christian and did vote for Trump’

In her Feb. 17 letter to the editor, Linda Westphal asked the question “Is it morally possible to worship Trump and Christ?”

I am a Christian and I did vote for Trump both times he ran for president. I have learned from having a family member who is a strong liberal that you cannot talk to liberals about policies and accomplishments. I have also learned you cannot expect lost people to understand spiritual matters, unless God is opening their eyes to salvation.

I would just like to say I do not worship Trump and never have. I know he is just a man and has faults like all men and women. As a Christian, I can never vote for anyone who supports abortion. I believe deeply that it is the murder of a child and if I vote for someone who does I will have to give account to God one day for doing so.

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order supporting Planned Parenthood so they will be using some of my tax money to perform abortions. He also wants to fund other countries with our tax money so they can perform abortions. You may not agree with my position and that is OK for you have that right, but it is how I believe it and you will not change my mind on this matter.

Chester Davis

Fort Rucker