I read with a heavy heart Peggy Ussery's article, “1 in 330 Alabama residents have died from COVID,” in the Dothan Eagle Oct. 9, 2021 edition. The simple solution is vaccines that are effective and overwhelmingly safe as well as masks, where appropriate.

Regretfully, we live in a state of people who watch way too much right-wing opinion shows, and read conspiracy websites and false social media posts. They will fall for anything because it “sounds right” to them instead of being accurate. Back in 2001 when I fact-checked someone who made a claim about Pres. G. W. Bush which was false, they responded, “Well, it might not be true but it sounds like it's true!”

That in a nutshell represents a significant number of our voters today. They listen to soundbites and false media that they swallow as truth. According to a recent poll, 43% of people get some or all of their news off social media, yet 73% of information on social media is FALSE!

People are lazy as they don't take the time to check and see if statements are accurate.

I check everything as I seek the truth!

Luke Douglas

Headland