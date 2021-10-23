 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘I check everything’
0 Comments

‘I check everything’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I read with a heavy heart Peggy Ussery's article, “1 in 330 Alabama residents have died from COVID,” in the Dothan Eagle Oct. 9, 2021 edition. The simple solution is vaccines that are effective and overwhelmingly safe as well as masks, where appropriate.

Regretfully, we live in a state of people who watch way too much right-wing opinion shows, and read conspiracy websites and false social media posts. They will fall for anything because it “sounds right” to them instead of being accurate. Back in 2001 when I fact-checked someone who made a claim about Pres. G. W. Bush which was false, they responded, “Well, it might not be true but it sounds like it's true!”

That in a nutshell represents a significant number of our voters today. They listen to soundbites and false media that they swallow as truth. According to a recent poll, 43% of people get some or all of their news off social media, yet 73% of information on social media is FALSE!

People are lazy as they don't take the time to check and see if statements are accurate.

I check everything as I seek the truth!

Luke Douglas

Headland

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What about the children?
Letters

What about the children?

  • Updated

The governor seems to have more sympathy for Alabama prison inmates than she does for the children of Alabama.

Appreciates 9/11 instruction
Letters

Appreciates 9/11 instruction

  • Updated

There was recently an article in the Dothan Eagle entitled, “Hard to teach 9/11 to kids born after attacks” (Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021). I beg …

Hey Dothan, how about a refund?
Letters

Hey Dothan, how about a refund?

  • Updated

I wish the City of Dothan would try to find ways to refund to the taxpayers some of the surplus funds. Most of that money was very hard-earned…

‘Outrageous’
Letters

‘Outrageous’

An absurd proposal floating around Congress would have banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions report to the IRS all personal t…

Speeding kills
Letters

Speeding kills

  • Updated

My neighborhood, Gateway Estates, has a 25 mph maximum speed limit, yet I have tracked people driving over 59 mph on my street. Over 50% of tr…

The mask matters
Letters

The mask matters

Looking at the myriad configurations of masks being foisted upon an unsuspecting populace, it is no wonder that the COVID virus continues to d…

Vaccination is the answer
Letters

Vaccination is the answer

  • Updated

With regard to his Oct. 5 letter “The mask matters,” Mr. Bass made some excellent points in the need for “quality” masks. However, he should h…

A wellspring of wisdom
Letters

A wellspring of wisdom

  • Updated

A letter to the editor from Enterprise gives us the "straight" story about the global warming/climate change scare. Just think of all the mone…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert