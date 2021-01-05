‘I had my COVID-19 vaccine’

When comparing COVID-19 to the flu, the flu has a short incubation period, which means once it enters your body, you begin showing symptoms in 24 to 72 hours. Despite having immunity from flu, the body does not have enough time to prevent mild illness but does prevent serious illness or death. In fact, 80% of flu-related deaths occur in unvaccinated people and 50% of them are otherwise normal healthy hosts. There have been no studies on children, pregnant women, or immunocompromised hosts, but since this vaccine is like the Hepatitis B vaccine, I think it will be safe and approved in the future.

I believe this vaccine with also help in variant strains as well. I would like to mention in this regard the variant Swine Flu 2009, which caused more serious illness in the young when compared to older, the older population had immune memory from 1957, despite this being a variant strain.

Since we do not know how long immunity lasts and if it will protect against asymptomatic symptoms/carriers, it is advised to continue to wear masks to prevent transmission to susceptible people.