I hit the mute button every time …

It has been my belief that the Republican Party was for family values and parental rights. This transgender bill is the latest in withdrawing these values and rights.

No person under the legal age of 18 years of age can request and receive medical treatment unless they are legally emancipated. Therefore, the parents or legal guardians are the ones to request medical treatment for their children. So in essence, the Republican Party is now saying that the parents/legal guardians are too stupid to make these choices for their children.

A note to the Republicans: Not all constituents are Christian and not all Christians share your values. Your ads on TV indicate you do not care about non-Christians. I, personally, hit the mute button every time an ad comes on. And also, I care not one whit about your families.

Sharon Ketch

Elba