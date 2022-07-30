There is a drug problem in West Virginia. The courts and the government are trying to solve it. As I understand it, there was a similar problem in Alabama.

Personally, I am from Florida so let me start there. I am 77 years old and have degenerative bone disease in my spine, so I am in serious pain most of the time. In the last 20 years I have gone through a great many tests, physical therapy, and many injections. I was also on a regimen of pain medication. Every three months I was given a prescription for a month supply and two refills which you can only get refilled every 30 days.

Well Big Brother decided to step in and take control by saying no more auto refills. I have no idea what this was supposed to do. All this did was cause patients to need 12 appointments a year instead of four appointments a year. The doctors now charged Medicare for 12 visits instead of four and had three times the patients to see. This didn’t change how many pills I got. It only added to the waste of my time, the doctor’s time, and caused more of a drain on Medicare.

One of the scariest things to hear is “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”

Now I live in Alabama. Same thing about drugs and refills, but also they added a very limited list of diseases that a doctor can prescribe painkillers for on a long-term basis. It is moronic that non-medical people can determine how to treat the sick and injured, but of course they are from the government and they are here to help. Apparently they can do anything they please, including tell doctors how to practice medicine.

Dallas Fleeman

Dothan