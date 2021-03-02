 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ignore it until it disappears
0 comments

Ignore it until it disappears

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Several months ago, the U.S. Department of Justice brought suit against Alabama for its hellhole prisons. If even the Trump Administration said the prisons are bad, they're bad. One would think a "Christian" state like Alabama would be all over this, led by the attorney general and Department of Corrections. Instead, the AG and DOC have asked for the suit to be dismissed. These two departments seem to have adopted the attitude Trump had about the Trumpvirus — "Pretend it’s not a problem and it will disappear." (Experts say that 40% of the half million deaths can be blamed on Trump).

Some say prisoners deserve the inhumane conditions in the prisons because they are criminals. I think the average non-violent inmate is no more lacking in morals than the Republican members of the legislature, the governor, the AG and members of the state Supreme Court who are ignoring the problem.

U.S. Rep. Barry Moore has a lot to say about New York's Democratic governor but he, too, is ignoring this. Has any inmate committed treason and shown contempt for the Constitution like Moore and all but one of his fellow Alabama Republicans in congress did when they supported Trump as he instigated a terrorists attack on the Capitol?

One would think Moore, of all people, would be all over this since his former best buddy and fellow scoundrel, Mike Hubbard, is now serving more than two years in one of these hellholes. But, I suppose he is taking his cues from cult leader Trump and is throwing Hubbard under the bus like Trump did Jeff Sessions. One would think Moore would be looking at Hubbard and saying, "There, but for the grace of God, go I."

Carl Hess

Ozark

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The danger to democracy
Letters

The danger to democracy

  • Updated

I read Tommy Tuberville's column in the Wednesday, Feb. 24, edition and was wondering who wrote this for Tommy, as I'm fairly sure he is incap…

‘This is backwards’
Letters

‘This is backwards’

  • Updated

In his Feb. 24 column, Steve Flowers called U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville an “ideologue” and referred to U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks as “God forbid the u…

Puzzled by Texas weather
Letters

Puzzled by Texas weather

  • Updated

I have been tracking the Texas power issue almost entirely via Dothan Eagle news stories. I believe every article mentioned climate change as …

Justice for all
Letters

Justice for all

Let’s hear the facts: Had a riot like that on Jan. 6 been fueled by President Obama, he would already be behind bars, and if the “racist riote…

'Stupidity' defense
Letters

'Stupidity' defense

Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused of killing two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, riots, has the moral understanding of a three-year-old, if even …

Vote against marijuana
Letters

Vote against marijuana

I’m writing to express my concern about the Alabama Medical Cannabis Bill that was read in the Senate on Feb. 3, 2021. This was the first full…

‘Where is the light?’
Letters

‘Where is the light?’

It is time for truth-loving people to realize what time it is; the lawlessness and lying, cheating, and violence have arrived! Lawlessness equ…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert