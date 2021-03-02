Ignore it until it disappears

Several months ago, the U.S. Department of Justice brought suit against Alabama for its hellhole prisons. If even the Trump Administration said the prisons are bad, they're bad. One would think a "Christian" state like Alabama would be all over this, led by the attorney general and Department of Corrections. Instead, the AG and DOC have asked for the suit to be dismissed. These two departments seem to have adopted the attitude Trump had about the Trumpvirus — "Pretend it’s not a problem and it will disappear." (Experts say that 40% of the half million deaths can be blamed on Trump).

Some say prisoners deserve the inhumane conditions in the prisons because they are criminals. I think the average non-violent inmate is no more lacking in morals than the Republican members of the legislature, the governor, the AG and members of the state Supreme Court who are ignoring the problem.

U.S. Rep. Barry Moore has a lot to say about New York's Democratic governor but he, too, is ignoring this. Has any inmate committed treason and shown contempt for the Constitution like Moore and all but one of his fellow Alabama Republicans in congress did when they supported Trump as he instigated a terrorists attack on the Capitol?