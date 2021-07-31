In support of Marjorie Taylor Greene

All of these tactics are used against Marjorie Taylor Green. Yet in spite of the slander and lies, Marjorie Taylor Greene courageously stands against the Democrat agenda. She is unabashedly faithful to her constituents and to the American people. This stance has cost her appointments to Pelosi's committees and media to put her in a less than favorable light. She stands with ethical change makers with bravado to go against the crowd to fight against corruption and destruction. She is to be applauded.