In support of Marjorie Taylor Greene

In a July 18 op-ed in the Dothan Eagle, Linda Turner, vice chair of the Houston County Democratic Party posed this question: What about (Marjorie Taylor) Greene impresses local GOP?
As a Republican woman, I provide my answer. From my perspective I see current trends endorsed by many Democrats providing a direct path to the demise of our country articulated in a 1949 UNESCO policy:
"As long as the child breathes the poisoned air of nationalism, education in world-mindedness can produce only precarious results. As we have pointed out, it is frequently the family that infects the child with extreme nationalism. The school should therefore use the means described earlier to combat family attitudes that favor jingoism...We shall presently recognize in nationalism the major obstacle to development of world-mindedness. We are at the beginning of a long process of breaking down the wall of national sovereignty. UNESCO must be the pioneer."
UNESCO, 1949
As a Republican woman, I see current trends favored by the Democrats leading in a direct path toward the expressed goal of UNESCO in 1949 and the demise of our country. For example:
Disrespect for the flag, our National Anthem, Founding Fathers, Police, Capitalism, National Borders, Babies in the womb and newly born, and Christianity
Support for Critical Race Theory seeing all history as Oppressors and Oppressed, subjugation by a white patriarchy, Open Borders, Planned Parenthood and the mutilation of children through transgender sex change.
Support for the belief that no crisis should be wasted to promote man-made climate change, electric cars (enriching China because they make the batteries because they control the rare minerals needed) and use the COVID pandemic as the perfect opportunity to create THE GREAT RESET demanded by the World Economic Forum.
What is THE GREAT RESET? Support for World Government building in a more "resilient, equitable, and sustainable" way—based on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics which would incorporate more green public infrastructure projects as well as "harnessing the innovations of the Fourth Industrial Revolution for public good,” undermining capitalism.
Acceptance of socialist goals: As socialist Antonio Gramsci said, "Socialism is precisely the religion which must overwhelm Christianity[.] ... In the new order, socialism will triumph by first capturing the culture via infiltration of schools, universities, churches and the media by transforming the consciousness of society."
Marjorie Taylor Greene is willing to speak out against these socialist/communistic/Marxist principles and defend our democracy.
I cannot help but remember the Democrat “Use of the Wrap Up SMEAR” against Brett Cavanaugh and Donald Trump.
All of these tactics are used against Marjorie Taylor Green. Yet in spite of the slander and lies, Marjorie Taylor Greene courageously stands against the Democrat agenda. She is unabashedly faithful to her constituents and to the American people. This stance has cost her appointments to Pelosi's committees and media to put her in a less than favorable light. She stands with ethical change makers with bravado to go against the crowd to fight against corruption and destruction. She is to be applauded.
Too bad Ms. Turner cannot understand this.
Sharman Ramsey
Dothan