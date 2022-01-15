 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘Incompetent’ state government
0 Comments

‘Incompetent’ state government

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I read the article on Alabama's spending of $2.12 billion provided by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP). FYI, this was in addition to the $1.9 billion provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act of 2020 (CARES). That's $4 billion in aid provided to our state legislature! The entire 2021 General Fund budget was only $2.5 billion.

Of the initial $1.12 billion, $580 million has been allocated; $80 million to hospitals but $400 million went to a prison construction plan? And this was in addition to the $200 million allocated to prisons from the CARES act.

As you know, the Alabama legislature has not been able to pass any funding for prisons so they are using pandemic funds to get them off the hook -- just another example of our incompetent state government.

I wonder what other 'non-pandemic' projects they will spend the remainder of the $1.58 billion?

Luke Douglas

Headland

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Viral misinformation
Letters

Viral misinformation

  • Updated

Thanks to the Dothan Eagle for keeping the news about the deadly virus before us. It is a real contrast to other "news" outlets, such as the O…

Kiss of death
Letters

Kiss of death

Ambassador to Slovenia? Other than wealth and allegiance to The Donald, what credentials did this woman (Lindy Blanchard) possess? She is runn…

On gun permits
Letters

On gun permits

So our genius legislators in the Alabama House of Representatives want to pass a law removing the requirement to obtain a permit for concealed…

‘We need another amendment’
Letters

‘We need another amendment’

  • Updated

Women are too stupid -- so Republican men think -- to make personal health care and medical decisions on their own. Republican men must make t…

A better solution
Letters

A better solution

  • Updated

With regard to a Dec. 14, 2021, letter to the editor from Mark Pepe ("An invasive proposition"), I was amused by his argument that a Vehicle-M…

A ‘vicious’ article
Letters

A ‘vicious’ article

  • Updated

As a child I was taught not to speak ill of the dead. Obviously whoever printed the vicious article about Ashli Babbitt on page A6 of your Jan…

Changing the world
Letters

Changing the world

  • Updated

On Sunday, Dec. 26, I woke up and turned to page 4 to look at the Letters to the Editor. In its place, was an article “Start Small to Change t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert