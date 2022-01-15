I read the article on Alabama's spending of $2.12 billion provided by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP). FYI, this was in addition to the $1.9 billion provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act of 2020 (CARES). That's $4 billion in aid provided to our state legislature! The entire 2021 General Fund budget was only $2.5 billion.

Of the initial $1.12 billion, $580 million has been allocated; $80 million to hospitals but $400 million went to a prison construction plan? And this was in addition to the $200 million allocated to prisons from the CARES act.

As you know, the Alabama legislature has not been able to pass any funding for prisons so they are using pandemic funds to get them off the hook -- just another example of our incompetent state government.

I wonder what other 'non-pandemic' projects they will spend the remainder of the $1.58 billion?

Luke Douglas

Headland