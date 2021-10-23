Ineffective

We have yet another example of this with Dothan's imminent regulation of short-term rentals. Dramatic not-in-my-backyard crybabies, who cannot think of any solution other than begging government to take the property of their neighbors, are cheering on the regulations that will do nothing to actually address their overblown concerns, but instead burden small business owners with more arbitrary regulation and provide another income stream to the criminal organization that calls itself the government of the City of Dothan.

For the Dothan residents who are wealthy enough to live in nice neighborhoods but too dumb to choose a gated or HOA community, their ridiculous fears about tourists and visitors will not be addressed by this regulation. Such visitors will continue to come to the city and short-term rentals will continue to operate in their neighborhoods. All that's been done is to give government more power and money, as usual. Also as usual, the failures of government to address its actual responsibilities are being ignored and private property owners are punished for mere hypotheticals -- namely, when at the Dothan City Commission meeting on Oct. 20, a whiny resident complained that police aren't responding to calls, as reported by the Dothan Eagle. How in the world does that have anything at all to do with Air BnB? Perhaps if the unaccountable criminals who call themselves “public servants” actually did their jobs effectively, this wouldn't be an issue, but maybe that's asking too much of them and the foolish constituents who give them a pass for their failures.